Q4 2022 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Nilsson - Doro AB - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Doro's Q4 interim report for 2022. By my side today, as always, our eminent CFO, Isabelle SengÃ¨s.



Isabelle SengÃ¨s - Doro AB - CFO



Good morning.



JÃ¶rgen Nilsson - Doro AB - CEO



And my name is JÃ¶rgen Nilsson. Can you please go on the slide, sir?



So, today, we'll start off with some key highlights, have a look at some of our challenges also in the regions, then we'll zoom in on the fourth quarter and all the numbers. And then we'll also address a little bit about the challenges ahead and the priorities for the coming months. And then, of course, we'll open up for the Q&A period. And obviously, we can switch on the content; it will be like that. Please proceed.



So the prevailing economic uncertainty that we saw through most of 2022 continued also in the fourth quarter. So basically, consumers, they continue to hold on very tight to their wallets as their purchasing power