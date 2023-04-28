Q1 2023 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Nilsson - Doro AB - President & CEO



And welcome to Doro's first quarterly report 2023. Today, Isabelle Senges.



Isabelle Senges - Doro AB - CFO



Good morning.



JÃ¶rgen Nilsson - Doro AB - President & CEO



I'm JÃ¶rgen Nilsson, and this is Doro's Q1 report. Give me one here, and we'll switch to focus for you guys. So we'll start off with some key highlights, then we'll look at the first quarter in zoom in, and then concluding remarks, and we open up for Q&A.



Even how Q4 was finishing with sky-high inflation rates, with energy crises, prices going through the roof, I think many of us was fearing that Q1 would be very abysmal. Normally, Q4 is the strong one and Q1 the weak quarter, but actually, during the quarter, a number of indicators started turning in the right directions.



You saw inflation and our currencies is becoming much more stable. We also saw that our end prices, our COGS, were beginning to stabilize. And -- which we were very happy about,