Q2 2023 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Nilsson - Doro AB - President & CEO



I hope you can see us and hear us. We've had some technical difficulties here in the morning with our video equipment. So we're going to do this presentation directly from our laptops.



Welcome to the Doro quarterly interim report number two. My name is JÃ¶rgen Nilsson. On my side here, I have Isabelle Senges, our eminent CFO. And this is our Q2 report.



We're going to start off today with some key highlights from the quarter. Then we're going to zoom in on more details of it. We'll do some concluding remarks. And then we'll open up for FAQ. And when we do, please don't forget to unmute your microphones because during the meeting now, your microphones are muted.



Okay. So let's see if we can get this going. Let's do it like this. So key highlights in the quarter.



Q2 continue very much as the Q1, with the consumer sentiment in Europe remaining weak. There has been challenging economic conditions throughout the continent, which have resulted in reduced household consumption. Because of that, most of our