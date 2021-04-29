Q1 2021 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Stefan A. Drager - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call on our Q1 financial results. I have with me today, Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; Tom Fischler, Investor Relations; and Peter MÃÂ¼ller, Financial Communication. We would like to guide you through the presentation covering our results for the first 3 months, which we made available on our web page this morning. Following the presentation, we will open the floor to your questions.



As you are most certainly aware, we already published the preliminary results 2 weeks ago. In the final figures, which we published this morning, there are no meaningful deviations to the previous