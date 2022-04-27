Q1 2022 Desenio Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Fredrik Palm - Desenio Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, operator, and welcome, everybody, to Desenio's Q1 results presentation conference call. So with me today, I have our CFO, Kristian Lustin. Presentation materials are available on our website and the QA session will follow at the end.



So slide 2, please. The Q1 2021 was exceptional due to COVID-related lockdowns with net sales growth of 125% were up 61% organic, compared to the same period 2020. In Q1 of this year, we met these strong numbers while we at the same time operated in an extraordinary situation in our markets.



However, we can conclude that sales came in well above market expectations, although it decreased 29% to SEK288 million in the first quarter compared to the previous year.



We will, as stated in the year-end report for 2021, also meet tough comparables in the first half of Q2 but expect our operational initiatives to translate into double-digit growth during the second half of 2022.



Our buildup of the organization and marketing initiatives in North America