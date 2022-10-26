Oct 26, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Oct 26, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Fredrik Palm
Desenio Group AB - CEO
* Kristian Lustin
Desenio Group AB - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Carl Deijenberg
Carnegie - Analyst
* Benjamin Wahlstedt
ABG Sundal Colliet - Analyst
=====================
Fredrik Palm - Desenio Group AB - CEO
Thank you very much. And welcome, everybody Desenio Group's Q3 results presentation conference call. So with me today, as usual, I have our CFO, Kristian Lustin. And the presentation materials are available on our website. And in the end, we will take your questions in the Q&A session.
So today, we will start with the Q3 highlights. We'll give you a bit of a business update, financial update. Then summarize the call, and we have a Q&A session inbound.
So the highlights. In Q3, we saw clear effects of our previously announced cost savings. The operating profit grow
Q3 2022 Desenio Group AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 26, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...