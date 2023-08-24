Q2 2023 Desenio Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Fredrik Palm - Desenio Group AB - CEO



Thank you. Welcome, everybody to Desenio Group's Q2 results presentation and conference call. So with me today, I have our new CFO, Anna StÃ¥hle, who started working for Desenio on August 1. So welcome, Anna. As always, we'll start with presenting the outcome of the quarter and the Q&A session will follow at the end.



It's great to see that we have finally break the trend of negative growth. Net sales rose by almost 1% in second quarter and amounted to SEK184.5 million. At the same time, it's a signal of strength that the sales development look similar across all of segments, except in North America, where the growth rate continued to rise. In North America, order intake increased by 29% compared to the second quarter in 2022.



During the quarter, we continued to focus on increasing our efficiency in the operations, while at the same time, increasing our efforts to strengthen our market position, which I will comment more about on the next slide.



In addition to improving efficiency in operations, we do also look at ways to optimize our