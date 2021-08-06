Q2 2021 Storytel AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Jonas Tellander - Storytel AB - CEO, Co-Founder



Hello, and welcome to Storytel's quarterly report webcast for the quarter Q2 2021. With me, I have our Storytel's CFO; Sofie Zettergren, and our Chief Commercial Officer; Ingrid Bojner, and my name is Jonas Tellander; CEO and co-founder of Storytel.



So, first of all, as you may have seen before, the clicker doesn't work. So, anyway, this morning, we released the Q2 report. What Storytel is about is to make the world a more creative and empathetic place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anytime, and anywhere. And we are totally committed to this mission, and we'll keep living this mission, ambition for, till the end of times, basically, because we think that stories should be heard, listened to, and should be told, and it's the universal need that we are here to meet.



Looking at the hard numbers, the subscriber growth year on year is 29% in Q2, and the revenue growth is 19% in Q2, 22% with constant exchange rates as the Swedish krona has been very strong lately. Some highlights on the report, which we have also released