Feb 18, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 18, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jonas Tellander
Storytel AB (publ) - CEO
* Ingrid Bojner
Storytel AB (publ) - Deputy CEO & CCO
* Sofie Zettergren
Storytel AB (publ) - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Dennis Berggren
Carnegie Investment Bank - Analyst
* Stefan WÃ¥rd
Pareto Securities - Analyst
* Derek LalibertÃ©
ABG Sundal Collier - Analyst
* Joachim Gunell
DNB Markets - Analyst
* Mathias Lundberg
Kepler Chevreux - Analyst
=====================
Jonas Tellander - Storytel AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you for tuning in. Welcome to Storytel's year-end report for 2021 and also for the fourth quarter 2021. My name is Jonas Tellander; I'm still CEO and Founder of Storytel and on my side, I have --
Ingrid Bojner - Storytel AB(publ<
Q4 2021 Storytel AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 18, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...