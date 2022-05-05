Q1 2022 Storytel AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / NTS GMT

Ingrid Bojner - Storytel AB - Acting CEO



Hello, and welcome to Storytel interim report quarterly one 2022. I'm Ingrid, Acting CEO. And with me, I have Susanne, Interim CFO.



So let's begin by some highlights from the past quarter. Jonas stepped down as CEO in mid-February, and since then, I've been Acting CEO of the company. I've been with the company since 2018, and prior to that, on the Non-Executive Board since 2016.



Very important quarter for us. We completed the acquisition of Audiobooks.com as marking the entry to the US market, the single most largest audiobook market in the world. We also have a new Chairman since early February, Hans-Holger Albrecht, as our previous Chair stepped down. We also announced in early March that we put a pause to our business in Russia due to the devastating war that's going on in Ukraine at the moment and the humanitarian crisis.



We have done some changes to the management team, where Claus Wamsler-Nielsen has stepped in as COO. And Ãse stepped up as CBO for Nordics, Chief Business Officer. And since Sofie, our CFO, is on maternity leave,