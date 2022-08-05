Q2 2022 Storytel AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Ingrid Bojner - Storytel AB(publ)-Acting CEO



Thank you, and welcome to our Q2 presentation. So, let's start with some of the highlights of the past quarter. So, some of the key events, our entire organization has been really focused on implementing our four strategic pillars, including also right-sizing and to ensure we have scalable operations going forward.



We have also focused our investments into our priority markets and I will come back to elaborate a little bit more on which they are and how we look at them. Also, we have introduced a limited on time subscription, Basic in most of our markets. This is to be certain that going forward in a climate of uncertain economic outlook, there is also an alternative for our customers who might want to adjust their listening behavior and also still remain with Storytel.



It is also a good way to increase new customers wanting to test out the service. The audiobook trend is still strong across our markets. And so, we continue to see growth from this. We also have the general meeting and have committed to the