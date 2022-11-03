Q3 2022 Storytel AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Johannes Larcher - Storytel AB - CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. My name is Johannes Larcher, and I am the CEO of Storytel. I am here today with Susanne Ekblom, our CFO. And together, we are going to walk you through Storytel's Q3 progress and results.



Before we dive into the key highlights from our quarter and because this is my first Storytel earnings call, I'd like to take a moment to introduce myself. I spent the last dozen or so years of my career building and running successful media streaming businesses. First at Hulu in the United States, then for MBC Group in Dubai, and most recently as the executive in charge of HBO Max outside the United States for Warner Brothers Discovery.



My motivations to join Storytel and to come to this a dark and wet place called Stockholm were the following: first, I love listening to audiobooks on a personal basis. I love the way the content is presented. I love the flexibility it gives me. But I also saw a sector that is poised for rapid global growth over the next decade. At Storytel, I saw a company with a strong brand and the strong