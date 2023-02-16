Q4 2022 Storytel AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Johannes Larcher - Storytel AB - CEO



Thank you, and a warm welcome to Storytel Q4 2022 earnings call. My name is Johannes Larcher, and I am the CEO of Storytel. I am joined today by our Interim CFO, Ms. Susanne Ekblom; and Andreas Lindblom, our Head of Investor Relations.



The fourth quarter was a strong bookend to a transformative year for Storytel, during which we pivoted our strategy to profitable growth and restructured our company. For the year, we delivered strong streaming revenue growth of 31%. We also delivered full year EBITDA margins of 2.9%, well within our previously updated and raised guidance range. In Q4, we completed a successful and oversubscribed directed share issue that raised SEK400 million from existing and new shareholders and firmly put the company on a solid financial footing.



