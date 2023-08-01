Q2 2023 Storytel AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Johannes Larcher - Storytel AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning and welcome to Storytel's Q2 report. My name is Johannes Larcher, and I am the CEO of Storytel. Here with me today is Peter Messner, our newly appointed CFO. Welcome to your first quarterly report, Peter. And a warm welcome to all of you joining us on this call today.



Before I get to our Q2 results and highlights, please allow me to set the stage a little bit. We spent the second quarter of this year in further pursuit of our company's mission to move the world through story. Storytel was founded on the belief that there is no more powerful thing in the world than a good story, well told.



The first stories humans ever told were conveyed verbally and we see lots of evidence that in a world of constant sensory overload, the purest act of listening to a good story is gaining in popularity, thanks to its ability to uniquely stimulate the mind and engage the listener, and that's why our company is all about audio stories as is reflected in our name.



To deliver on our mission, we are in two