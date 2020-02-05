US Gold Corp Moving on Towards a Major Discovery Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / NTS GMT

(ad playing) Welcome. You are listening to the Financial Survival Network, I'm Kerry Lutz. And well, it's February 4, 2020. You know that we've been following the emerging bull market in precious metals. So far, it's just gold. You're seeing the stocks start to take off. The majors have definitely had moved. Silver hasn't confirmed the rally yet, but we are in the midst of the Q4-Q1 annual run-up in metals prices.



So we've still got -- till PTAC, we still got close to another month to go before this rally -- historic rally runs its course according to the statistics, which happens virtually every year. And we've been bringing you our sponsors' stories for quite a while now. We're talking again with Ed Karr. Ed, you're President, CEO, Director of U.S. Gold Corp. You can find U.S. Gold Corp at usgoldcorp.gold and the stock symbol is USAU. Unlike most of the mining shares, it's traded on the Nasdaq. And you can find it right there, just type in the ticker symbol USAU.



So Ed, when we last spoke I think it was right around when you were doing