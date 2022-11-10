US Gold Corp at Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 08:40PM GMT

George Bee - U.S. Gold Corp. - President, CEO & Director



Okay. Well, thanks for sticking around. I appreciate it, and I will allow you to get to the beverages in a minute. But really, this is a very interesting story. And so interesting that I came out of semi-retirement, living in Park City, to actually move this -- move U.S. Gold forward, and particularly CK Gold Project.



Cautionary notes on forward-looking statements. So really what is U.S. Gold? U.S. Gold was an exploration company. They were sitting on an asset in Wyoming. I was asked to take a look at the asset because there was a notion to monetize it to promote the exploration in Nevada. And having been in operations and mine development for 40 years, 16 years with Barrick -- put a couple of mines in South America -- and Goldstrike in Nevada, I looked at this and said, heck, you'd be crazy to let the CK asset go. So I had to put my money where my mouth is, and I have been working on this for a couple of years now with U.S. Gold.



So we've got the near-term production asset, which is the CK Gold Project in Wyoming, and then