US Gold Corp at Denver Gold Forum Americas Transcript

Sep 17, 2023 - Sep 20, 2023 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant



Thank you. Our next presentation is U.S. Gold Corp. And they're focused on developing the CK Gold Projects with other projects in Nevada and Idaho. Here to present is President and CEO, George Bee.



George Bee - U.S. Gold Corp. - President & CEO



My apologies for this late arrival. US Gold, I will be making some forward-looking statements. So here are the cautionary notes.



U.S. Goldcorp, value proposition. Well, we've been working very hard on the CK Gold Project, 1.44 million ounces of gold equivalent proven and probable reserves. We are moving very quickly towards a company that's going to produce over 100,000 gold equivalent ounces annually for 10 years, this potential for mineral resource expansion. And all of that comes at an AISC of $800 per gold equivalent ounce, as per our pre-feasibility study published in December of 2021.



We see that because we have a low strip ratio, a very simple project, and we have some interesting add-ons to the project. We are listed on the Nasdaq and it's a bit of a strange place