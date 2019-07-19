Half Year 2019 F-Secure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Henri Kiili - F-Secure Oyj - IR Manager



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to F-Secure first half 2019 audio presentation. I'm Henri Kiili, Investor Relations Manager of F-Secure. But without further ado, CEO of F-Secure, Samu Konttinen.



Samu Konttinen - F-Secure Oyj - President, CEO & MD



Thank you, Henri. So taking it from here, so welcome also from my behalf. We'll be commenting to our first half and perhaps more specifically for second quarter results. So starting from the key takeaways. So we are very pleased with our performance in Q2 overall. So we really are meeting the mark across all our businesses. Our revenue grew by 25%. We are very, very happy with that one. And that the profitability on the adjusted EBITDA tracking to our expectations. The main growth vehicle for us is definitely our corporate security that grew 50% compared to previous year. So that's a great achievement across various fronts at F-Secure.



I'm going to explain them now very briefly, and then taking a closer look as we go forward. So first is the endpoint security,