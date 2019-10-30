Q3 2019 F-Secure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Henri Kiili - F-Secure Oyj - IR Manager



Hello, everybody. And welcome to F-Secure's Q3 2019 Interim Report Webcast. I'm Henri Kiili, F-Secure's Investor Relations Manager. But without further ado, Samu Konttinen, President and CEO, please, take it away.



Samu Konttinen - F-Secure Oyj - President, CEO & MD



Thank you, Henri, and thanks for joining our earnings call. So I will be now going through the Q3 results from F-Secure Corporation.



So really starting with the key takeaways from Q3, is that we had a really solid quarter with our corporate security that we grew 14% compared to the previous year given that a bit more than a year ago, we finalized a significant acquisition by acquiring MWR InfoSecurity. So this Q3 now represents the first quarter after the acquisition when all the reported numbers are organic. So there is no inorganic composition with the reported numbers.



So 14% growth in corporate security. So we are relatively happy with that performance. The breakdown of that growth really goes into endpoint security. It is the core,