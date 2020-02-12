Q4 2019 F-Secure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Henri Kiili - F-Secure Oyj - IR & Treasury Director



Good afternoon. I'm Henri Kiili, responsible for Investor Relations of F-Secure. So welcome to F-Secure Q4 audiocast. CEO, Samu Konttinen and CFO, Eriikka SÃ¶derstrom will now walk you through the presentation. Samu, So please go ahead.



Samu Konttinen - F-Secure Oyj - President, CEO & MD



Thank you, Henri. So I will go through the Q4 2019 interim reports, the highlights, and then we will open it for questions at the end. So the key takeaways from Q4 is that our corporate security products grew by 5% compared to same quarter a year ago. That corporate security domain, in this case, includes our managed detection and response solution. And also our endpoint protection solution, practically combining endpoint protection and our endpoint detection and response solutions.



So the suite consisting of both of these. So that grew by 5%, and I will dig into more details at the -- later on in the presentation. Cyber security consulting, we had a quite good quarter.



We are definitely pleased with