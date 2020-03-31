F-Secure Oyj - Special Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Matt Lawrence - F-Secure Oyj - Director of Detection and Response



before that ransomware is deployed. Means the detection and finding attacker activity so that you can respond effectively. Commonly, there are kind of 2 means that we see that happening at the moment. So the most popular one is an external entity, an organization like the FBI, for example, or the NCSC in the U.K. tapping an organization on the shoulder and making them aware that, "Hey, we've seen some suspicious traffic emanating from your network. You may want to look into it" or, alternatively, perhaps some of the attacker actions being detected by your detection technology.



Now when 1 of those 2 things happens, what we're dealing with here is incident response before the attacker has achieved their objective. That then gives us an opportunity to respond effectively and remove the attacker before they achieve their goal. And ultimately, that is what we need to do. And that's what modern response is all about. Obviously, we're not going to touch on detection today. We're focusing on the remediation