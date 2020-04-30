Q1 2020 F-Secure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Samu Konttinen - F-Secure Oyj - President, CEO & MD



Hello, everyone, and welcome to F-Secure Interim Report of First Quarter of 2020. My name is Samu Konttinen, and I'm the CEO of F-Secure.



So to start off, I think we had a very solid quarter overall. So we are reasonably happy pretty much with all our business areas, and we are especially happy with improving profitability, reaching EBITDA margin of 13%. So obviously, the COVID-19 is something that is impacting, I would say, pretty much all industries and definitely impacting F-Secure as well. Although in the big picture, I believe that many of our business areas should be rather resilient in the special circumstances such as COVID-19, but it definitely is impacting F-Secure as well, and I'll talk about that a bit more throughout the presentation.



For Q1, our corporate security, which combines our endpoint security and endpoint detection and response product lines grew -- and also managed detection and response service grew 4%. Cybersecurity consulting grew 3%. The consumer business was roughly at the previous year's level, growing