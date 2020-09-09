F-Secure Oyj - Special Call Transcript

Sep 09, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Global F-Secure Partner Webinar, September edition.



All right. So let's get started. So greetings from the Helsinki headquarters here in rainy Helsinki, Finland. And this month, we have actually great topics and great speakers. So let's get going.



First of all, today, we have Hannu Kilpelainen from our product marketing team, talking about insights from our end customer survey, where he will be introducing to the -- you to the customers' top security priorities that we've just gotten out of the results. Also, there are some interesting insights on the COVID-19 situation and how does that affect the customers.



And then we have Minttu Kettunen from our customer experience team talking about partner survey insights, so what you guys on the partner -- partners are thinking about and what kind of improvement suggestions we've received from you and what are the actions that we are going to then take.



So without further ado (Operator Instructions). But for now, I will give the floor to Hannu, and we will start the presentations.