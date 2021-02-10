Q4 2020 F-Secure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Henri Kiili - F-Secure Oyj - IR & Treasury Director



I'm Henri Kiili, responsible for Investor Relations at F-Secure. Today, we have our CEO, Juhani Hintikka here; and CFO, Eriikka SÃ¶derstrÃ¶m. They will give the presentation but remember, throughout the presentation, you can submit questions in the webcast portal. Please state the questions in English. But now stage is yours, Juhani.



Juhani Hintikka - F-Secure Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Henri. Good afternoon, everybody. Good afternoon from the cold and wintery Helsinki, where you can feel the chill walking in here. A pleasure to be here. This is my first quarterly and at the same time, annual report to you. It's been a while since I've been doing this, but feels good to be back, nevertheless.



Before I start, let me just say that this has been an unusual year for everybody, but especially at our company, I would like to thank the employees. We've clearly had a tough year, an unusual year, but I'm very proud of the way we have handled the year and pull-through as a business and as a