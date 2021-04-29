Q1 2021 F-Secure Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 29, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Eriikka SÃ¶derstrÃ¶m

F-Secure Oyj - CFO

* Henri Kiili

F-Secure Oyj - IR & Corporate Finance Director

* Juhani Hintikka

F-Secure Oyj - President & CEO



=====================

Henri Kiili - F-Secure Oyj - IR & Corporate Finance Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to F-Secure's Q1 Results Presentation. I'm Henri Kiili, responsible for our Investor Relations at F-Secure. Soon, our CEO, Juhani Hintikka; and CFO, Eriikka SÃ¶derstrÃ¶m, will give the presentation about the Q1.



Throughout the presentation, you can submit your questions in English language in the webcast portal.



But now, without further ado, Juhani, the stage is yours.



Juhani Hintikka - F-Secure Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Henri. Good afternoon from me as well and good to be back here and report a positive start of the year for F-Secure. We witnessed business