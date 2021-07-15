Q2 2021 F-Secure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Juhani Hintikka - F-Secure Oyj - President & CEO



Good morning, good afternoon. I'm Juhani Hintikka from F-Secure, and I will be covering our second quarter results. I will be later joined by our CFO, Eriikka SÃ¶derstrÃ¶m, to cover some of the financials in more detail. After these 2 sessions, we will have then, a possibility for Q&A.



So let me dive right into it. So first of all, we had a strong growth quarter. We saw growth in all businesses. Revenue was up by 10%, and both corporate security products. and cyber security consulting, were growing as well as our consumer business. If we look at the corporate security products in more detail, which for us means the business security software and then the Managed Detection and Response business, we saw growth in orders that outpaced the revenue growth and in MDR, specifically, we saw many new customers committing to multiyear deals, globally. And that, of course, is an important target for us as we seek to increase our recurring revenues.



In consulting, our revenues grew by 19%. At the same time, of course, the comparison point from