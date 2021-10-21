Q3 2021 F-Secure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Henri Kiili - F-Secure Oyj - IR & Corporate Finance Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to F-Secure's Q3 interim result presentation. I'm Henri Kiili, responsible for Investor Relations at F-Secure. And today, I'm joined here with our CEO, Juhani Hintikka; and CFO, Tom Jansson. But now without further ado, Juhani, stage is yours.



Juhani Hintikka - F-Secure Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Henri. Good morning, good afternoon on my behalf as well. Good to be back here. This is a hybrid session. So we have lots of people online and then people also here at our offices in (inaudible) in Helsinki. Solid growth in corporate security products, that's the headline we have for this session, and I will now talk through quarter 3. And then later on, I will be joined by Tom, who will be also covering financials, and then we'll do a joint Q&A after that.



So some of the key takeaways for Q3. So as the headline said, we had solid growth in corporate security products. Group revenue grew by 8%, and that combined everything. And of course, here, we see