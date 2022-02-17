Feb 17, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the F-Secure Q4 2021 Results and Demerger Webcast. We have people here at the F-Secure offices and also online. Welcome to everybody. This session is estimated to take 2 hours, and the chat will be open the whole time, and questions this time will be taken at the end of the full presentation. So please keep sending those in.
And this is a special session that there are a few more speakers, and I will hand over to Juhani Hintikka, our CEO, to take it from here.
Juhani Hintikka - F-Secure Oyj - President & CEO
Thank you, Cinny, and welcome on my part as well. Historic day, both covering the Q4 results, but also talking about the demerger announcement from this morning. So we have foreseen a 2-hour session, and we have here present with me Mr. Siilasmaa, the Chairman, the founder of F-Secure; Tom Jansson, our CFO; and then Timo Laaksonen, heading Consumer Security and the candidate to be the CEO of the new F-Secure Consumer Security.
So in terms of the agenda, we will first dive into our Q4 highlights,
Q4 2021 F-Secure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...