Q4 2021 F-Secure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the F-Secure Q4 2021 Results and Demerger Webcast. We have people here at the F-Secure offices and also online. Welcome to everybody. This session is estimated to take 2 hours, and the chat will be open the whole time, and questions this time will be taken at the end of the full presentation. So please keep sending those in.



And this is a special session that there are a few more speakers, and I will hand over to Juhani Hintikka, our CEO, to take it from here.



Juhani Hintikka - F-Secure Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Cinny, and welcome on my part as well. Historic day, both covering the Q4 results, but also talking about the demerger announcement from this morning. So we have foreseen a 2-hour session, and we have here present with me Mr. Siilasmaa, the Chairman, the founder of F-Secure; Tom Jansson, our CFO; and then Timo Laaksonen, heading Consumer Security and the candidate to be the CEO of the new F-Secure Consumer Security.



So in terms of the agenda, we will first dive into our Q4 highlights,