WithSecure Oyj and F-Secure Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 03, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Timo T. Laaksonen - WithSecure Oyj - EVP of Consumer Security



Good afternoon, good morning, good evening, wherever you may be. A warm welcome to F-Secure's Capital Markets Day. This is the first one that we're doing as an independent company focused on consumer security. So this is an exciting day for us first time. And hopefully, this also gives you kind of depth into our business and the way that we're approaching the future and our journey to independence. So let's get going.



Our agenda today consists of myself giving an intro to what kind of a company we are today and what is our business, what is our business model. So we're -- in a way, we'll go through the fundamentals, what are we like as a company.



After that, as we're becoming independent, we've got a lot of questions from people like yourselves in the room here and many others about how are we going to be capable of being independent in terms of technology and cybersecurity capabilities. And our Chief Technology Officer, Toby White, will be talking about that after me. Then we'll have a 15-minute break. Those in the room will