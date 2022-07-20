Q2 2022 F-Secure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Laura Viita - WithSecure Oyj - IR Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to WithSecure. My name is Laura Viita. I am the Investor Relations of WithSecure, and happy to welcome you to this quarter 2, 2022 results release. Also the people watching us on the webcast, warmly welcome. It is the first time we are doing this without our consumer business, and that's because of the demerger that actually took place on the last day of June, the new F-Secure will do their first results release in exactly 1 hour from now.



Our presenters today will be Juhani Hintikka, the CEO of WithSecure; and Tom Jansson, the CFO of WithSecure. We will have all questions and answers at the end. If you're watching the webcast, you can put in questions all the time. We will keep an eye on them and present them at the end.



With that, I'm handing over to Juhani Hintikka, the CEO of WithSecure.



Juhani Hintikka - WithSecure Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Laura. Good morning, good afternoon to everybody online in the room. Great to have you here and great to be also in