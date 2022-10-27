Q3 2022 WithSecure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Laura Viita - WithSecure Oyj - IR Director



Very good afternoon and welcome to WithSecure. My name is Laura Viita. I am the Investor Relations Director, and wishing you welcome to this Quarter 3 '22 result release.



Welcome to the brave people in the room on this busy results day and all the people online, especially our newest analyst, Erik; very happy to have you all on board.



So today, we have our CEO, Juhani Hintikka, presenting the business, a couple of events from the company during the quarter. After him, our CFO, Tom Jansson presents the numbers and the results of the quarter. And after that, at the end, we will have questions and answers. You can send questions to the webcast all the time. We will take them up in the end.



With this, I am handing the floor to our CEO, Juhani Hintikka.



Juhani Hintikka - WithSecure Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Laura. Good afternoon from me as well. Growth of cloud revenue continues 33% growth year-on-year. That was the theme for our Q3. And that, of course, tells the story of steady