Q4 2022 WithSecure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Laura Viita - WithSecure Oyj - IR Director



Very good afternoon, and welcome to WithSecure. My name is Laura Viita, I am the Investor Relations Director, and I'm very happy to wish you all welcome to this Quarter 4 '22 Results Release and Annual Report Release. So today, as usual, we will have our President and CEO, Juhani Hintikka talking about the past quarter about the business, about our news of this morning; and then Tom Jansson, CFO, talking about the financials and our outlook also issued this morning. We will have questions-and-answers at the end. And if you're following us on the webcast, please put in questions any time we will take them at the end.



Now with this, I'm handing over to Juhani Hintikka.



Juhani Hintikka - WithSecure Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Laura. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome on my behalf as well. So as said, we will walk you through the Q4 highlights. I will start and then Tom, our CFO, will continue after me. So first of all, key takeaways from the fourth quarter of 2022 and as the headline said, strong