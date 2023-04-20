Q1 2023 WithSecure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Laura Viita - WithSecure Oyj - IR Director



Good afternoon from WithSecure Finland. My name is Laura Viita. I am the Investor Relations Director of WithSecure. I want to wish you a very welcome to this quarter 1 2023 result release. Today, as usual, we will have our CEO, Juhani Hintikka, talking about the business, how it was in the first quarter. And after that, Tom Jansson, the CFO, talking us through the numbers.



We will have questions and answers at the end of the session. If you're following us on the webcast, you can put in questions any time. We will take them up at the end. So welcome all.



And with this, I'm handing over to Juhani.



Juhani Hintikka - WithSecure Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Laura. Good afternoon, everybody, on the line and here in the room. So let's dig into first quarter of 2023 for WithSecure. As the headline says, we grew our cloud revenue according to plans pretty much 31%, but our consulting business was impacted by the stormy waters in the financial sector and as you could see from the numbers.



