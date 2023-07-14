Q2 2023 WithSecure Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Laura Viita - WithSecure Oyj - IR Director



Very good afternoon, and welcome to WithSecure. My name is Laura Viita. I am the Investor Relations and wishing you welcome to this quarter 2 '23 results release.



Today, we have Juhani Hintikka, our CEO, talking about the business; and Tom Jansson, our CFO, talking about the number as well as the outlook update that we gave this week.



Thanks for joining us today. I'm handing the floor to Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO of WithSecure.



Juhani Hintikka - WithSecure Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Laura. Good afternoon, everybody. The headline for today is that market uncertainty reflected in the new outlook, new products launched to strengthen core security approach. Let me walk you through some of the content and key takeaways here in second quarter.



So first of all, our cloud portfolio, which has been one of the areas that we specifically report on our cloud portfolio as the name says, consists of our cloud-related part of the business, and we have been, of