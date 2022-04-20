Apr 20, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Mike Tonroe - Genetic Technologies Ltd - CFO
Hello, and welcome to our quarter-three business update. I'm Mike Tonroe, Chief Financial Officer, Genetic Technologies. I'm also your host and moderator. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. There will be a presentation with a focus on our quarter-three results ending March 31, 2022, and our plans for the next six months, followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
Today, we're pleased to have with us Dr. George Muchnicki, our Non-Executive Director and Medical Adviser, and our CEO, Simon Morriss. Simon was appointed CEO in February 21, 2021, and brings over 20 years of experience within the pharmaceutical, health care, and FMCG industries, having held senior executive positions at Sanofi and Blackmores. Simon has been critical in leading commercialization across the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries and understands the unique pressures and opportunities. He has led companies through strategic adaptation to execution and is driving commercialization strategy and innovation across the business.
I will now hand over
Q3 2022 Genetic Technologies Ltd Business Results Call Transcript
Apr 20, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
