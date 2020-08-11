Half Year 2020 Derwent London PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Derwent London Interim Results 2020 Presentation. My name is Haley, and I will be the operator for your call this morning.



(Operator Instructions) I will now hand it over to Paul Williams. Please go ahead.



Paul Malcolm Williams - Derwent London Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning. Thank you for listening into our recorded half year presentation. I hope you're all keeping safe and well. Given the present circumstances, we have a stem down team presenting today. I'm joined by David and Nigel. He will take you through the financial and property details. I should then wrap up, and we'll be joined by David and Simon, together with other senior members of Derwent team, for Q&A.



There's also a link on our web page to fill, we have released on 80 Charlotte Street. We completed this, our largest-ever scheme during lockdown, and there are occupiers now fitting out. Please find time to freely will when you can, and we hope we could show you around a finished building in due course.

