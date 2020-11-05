Q3 2020 Derwent London PLC Business Update Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / NTS GMT

Paul Malcolm Williams - Derwent London Plc - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for listening in today Derwent London's 2020 Q3 business update. I hope you and your families are all keeping safe and well.



I'm sharing the line with my colleagues, Damian Wisniewski, Nigel George and David Silverman. And after I've said a few words, we'll be available to answer questions.



The pandemic has meant that 2020 has been a challenging year for us all. The fact that we're starting the second lockdown today demonstrates that the uncertainty that has clouded the market is likely to continue into next year.



Against this background, our focus has been on supporting health and safety of our stakeholders. Our relationships are key and have been working closely with our occupiers, business partners and communities.



The London Office leasing market continues to be in a wait-and-see mode with a small number of transactions providing limited evidence of market levels. We are seeing the emergence of a 2-tier market with a gap between good and poor quality space