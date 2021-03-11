Full Year 2020 Derwent London PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Paul Malcolm Williams - Derwent London Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for watching our 2020 presentation this morning, which owing to the current lockdown restrictions has been recorded. I'm sorry that we cannot meet in person, but I'm hopeful that given the government pathway and progress with the vaccination program, we'll be able to meet again for the interims in August.



After the presentation, we'll open up the line for questions. My fellow directors, Damian Wisniewski, Nigel George, David Silverman and Emily Prideaux will all be on the line as well as Simon Silver.



2020 headlines. We began 2020 in an optimistic mood and the London office market was well-placed. But in March, the seriousness of the pandemic became apparent. And since then, it was a much more challenging year for all. This impacted our results of both EPRA EPS and NTA per share marginally lower, so that our total return was slightly down at minus 1.8%. However, given the strength and resilience of our business, we raised the dividend. Damian and Nigel will take you through the details.



