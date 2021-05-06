Q1 2021 Derwent London PLC Business Update Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Derwent London 2021 Q1 Business Update. My name is Timo, and I will be the operator for your call this morning. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to Paul Williams. Please go ahead.



Paul Malcolm Williams - Derwent London Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for listening into our 2021 Q1 call. I'm here with my fellow executive Directors, Damian Wisniewski, Nigel George, David Silverman and Emily Prideaux.



We are ready to answer any questions. But first, let me take you through a few highlights. Despite having [this all] completed space available, we have GBP 5.6 million of new lettings or space under offer. The pace of viewings and inspection has picked up significantly since the government's road map was announced and the prospects for the U.K.'s economic recovery has been progressively upgraded.



We believe it continues to be a 2 [TM] office market with occupier demand focused on long-life, loose-fit, adaptable spaces with good amenities, well-being, customer