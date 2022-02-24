Full Year 2021 Derwent London PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Paul Malcolm Williams - Derwent London Plc - CEO & Director



Hopefully, we've all got mobile phone protocol and they're all on silent. Anyway, good morning, and welcome to Derwent London's full 2021 results meeting. I'm delighted to see so many of you here in person and let's also welcome all those online. Today, you will hear from me, Damian, Nigel, Emily and David, and then I shall wrap up and do Q&A.



So let's turn to Slide 2. Despite 2021 in lockdown, optimism and confidence grew cost to London office market can pace throughout the year. And importantly, this is carried through 2022. Specifically for London, the employment and economic outlook are positive conditions which historically have been supported on rental growth. Occupiers are becoming more selective of their workspaces, which means offices need to be ever more sustainable adaptable and flexible.



Our long life, loose fit, low carbon approach appeals to our occupiers, and of course, meets the environmental agenda. We are already effectively 2023 EPC compliant, and after a detailed external study are in a good place for