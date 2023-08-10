Half Year 2023 Derwent London PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Paul Malcolm Williams - Derwent London Plc - CEO & Director



I think we're all here. Good morning, and welcome to the Derwent London 2023 Interim Results presentation. Probably also could say welcome to this summer, at last. Today, you will hear from Damian, Nigel, Emily and me. I shall then wrap up with Q&A.



Now turning to Slide 2 and the overview. Today, we've announced further letting progress at 25 Baker Street and Featherstone. We're seeing good demand for our distinctive branded space and pre-letting continues. London is a great city, and I'm sure you've all seen how busy it is, the breadth and depth of its appeal and shortage stands apart from other cities around the world. London, particularly the West End faced an increasing shortfall of high-quality offices, businesses are fully engaged with their occupational strategies.



We delivered near record leasing activity in H1, having pre-let half of our major on-site development of 25 Baker Street to PIMCO in February. Moelis has now taken 2 floors. The commercial space is 76% pre-let, all presold, some 18 months ahead of