Half Year 2020 Alliance Pharma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Peter Jonathan Butterfield - Alliance Pharma plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Peter Butterfield. And I'm sat here with Andrew Franklin, our Chief Financial Officer. I hope you're all keeping well, and thank you for attending this analyst meeting, albeit virtually for all the reasons that we know.



So before we start the presentation, could I just check that you are have today's slides? And if not, a copy can be found in the investors section of our website.



So let's start by turning to Slide #3, which is the contents page, just to give you an overview of how this call will run. I'll take you through a business overview, more for those of you that aren't familiar with Alliance, just to give you an orientation around our business. Andrew will then talk about the financials and the first half and how that's turned out for us in 2020. We'll get into a bit of brand performance, talk about some of the operational highlights and then end on our outlook and summary.



So turning to Page 5, our business