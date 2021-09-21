Sep 21, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Jonathan Butterfield - Alliance Pharma plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. My name is Peter Butterfield, and I am the CEO of Alliance, and I'm joined as ever by Andrew Franklin, our Chief Financial Officer. And it gives me great pleasure to be able to present to you our 2021 interim results today.



So turning to Slide 3, just to give you an overview of the content of this short presentation. Firstly, I'll just skip through the financial highlights and then talk a little bit more about our business in more depths. Andrew will take you through the 2021 results in more depth. Then we'll look at our brands, the key drivers of the business, and then we'll finish with a summary and outlook at the end.



So Slide 5 gives an overview of our 2021 interim results. I'm really pleased to report continued strong results across the board, with revenue and profits up 24%, improving margins of almost 4 percentage points, leverage coming down, underlying organic growth into double-digits and the payment of our interim dividend; all this despite currency headwinds and continued