Preliminary 2021 Alliance Pharma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Peter Jonathan Butterfield - Alliance Pharma plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Alliance 2021 Preliminary Results Presentation. I'm delighted to see so many of you here in person and look forward to meeting those of you who are listening on the webcast in the near future. I'm joined, as always, this morning by Andrew Franklin, our CFO. And I'd also like to take this opportunity to welcome Cora McCallum, who I know is familiar to many of you. Cora joins Alliance as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Welcome, Cora.



So turning our attention to today's presentation. I'll begin with a reminder of our strategy and how this has supported our excellent performance in 2021 before handing over to Andrew to walk you through the detail of the results. I'll then finish with a summary and outlook for 2022 before opening the floor to questions.



This slide serves as a reminder of our strategy. We're committed to delivering solid organic growth through investment in marketing excellence supported by innovation and development. We