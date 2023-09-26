Sep 26, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Peter Butterfield -
Okay. Good morning, everybody. And a very warm welcome to our 2023 interim results presentation. My name is Pete Butterfield. I'm the CEO of Alliance, and I'm pleased to be joined by Andrew Franklin, our CFO, as always; and Jeyan Heper as well. And as you may remember, Jeyan joined Alliance in February as Chief Operating Officer.
He has over 25 years' experience gained in international consumer health care businesses. So, today, you'll hear a lot more about the growth plans and the key drivers behind our main brands from him later in the presentation.
So today, I'll cover the business performance for the first 6 months of the year. I'll then hand to Jeyan to talk you through our key brands and their performance. Finally, Andrew will go through the financial detail of the first 6 months, concluding with a summary and outlook for this year. And after that, we'll be happy to take any questions, both in the room and I think online as well.
Okay. You should be quite familiar with our headline results following the publication of our trading update in July. So I won't
Half Year 2023 Alliance Pharma PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 26, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...