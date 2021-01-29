Q4 2020 SeaBird Exploration PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Stale Rodahl - SeaBird Exploration Plc - Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SeaBird Exploration's Fourth Quarter Conference Call. My name is Stale Rodahl, I'm the Chairman of the company. I'm here with Gunnar Jansen, our CEO; and Erik von Krogh, our CFO.



Yes, next. So today, the presentation we're going to go through is along the following main lines. We're going to look at the turnaround that was implemented in November 2019. We're going to look at the results of that. We're going to look at the platform that has created for profitability and growth from 2021 going forward, and we are going to look at the green minerals. And of course, we'll run through the numbers in the end.



Next, please. Most of you know SeaBird. But just to sum up, we deliver cost-efficient, high-quality seismic services, and we are a pioneer in marine minerals, that is our 2 business areas.



Next. SeaBird is the lowest cost seismic service provider globally, and we are a leader in marine minerals on the Norwegian Continental shelf.



Next. This is the overview of our seismic