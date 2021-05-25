Q1 2021 SeaBird Exploration PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 25, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 25, 2021



Corporate Participants

* Erik von Krogh

SeaBird Exploration Plc - CFO

* Gunnar Christian Jansen

SeaBird Exploration Plc - Interim CEO, Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Legal Officer

* Stale Roar Rodahl

SeaBird Exploration Plc - Executive Chairman



Stale Roar Rodahl - SeaBird Exploration Plc - Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SeaBird Exploration's First Quarter Conference Call. My name is Stale Rodahl. I'm the Chairman of the company, and I'm here with Gunnar Jansen, our CEO; and Erik von Krogh, our CFO.



We have a thoughtful agenda today. We're going to present the rebranding of the company. We're going to give you an operational update in the 2 business areas that we had, marine minerals and seismic; financial review; and of course, a Q&A session at last. And then you can ask questions on the screen.



As you've seen by the end of the first quarter, estimated value