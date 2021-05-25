May 25, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 25, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Erik von Krogh
SeaBird Exploration Plc - CFO
* Gunnar Christian Jansen
SeaBird Exploration Plc - Interim CEO, Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Legal Officer
* Stale Roar Rodahl
SeaBird Exploration Plc - Executive Chairman
=====================
Stale Roar Rodahl - SeaBird Exploration Plc - Executive Chairman
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SeaBird Exploration's First Quarter Conference Call. My name is Stale Rodahl. I'm the Chairman of the company, and I'm here with Gunnar Jansen, our CEO; and Erik von Krogh, our CFO.
We have a thoughtful agenda today. We're going to present the rebranding of the company. We're going to give you an operational update in the 2 business areas that we had, marine minerals and seismic; financial review; and of course, a Q&A session at last. And then you can ask questions on the screen.
As you've seen by the end of the first quarter, estimated value
Q1 2021 SeaBird Exploration PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 25, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...