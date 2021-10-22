Q3 2021 SeaBird Exploration PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Stale Roar Rodahl - SeaBird Exploration Plc - Executive Chairman



Hello, everyone, and welcome to this Third Quarter Conference Call for Green Energy Group. My name is Stale Rodahl. I'm the Chairman of the company, and I'm here or at different locations then with our CEO, Gunnar Jansen; and our CFO, Erik von Krogh.



Okay. We got forward-looking statements then and our agenda for the day. We will go through the highlights for the quarter. We will give an operational review of Green Minerals. And most of the time, we'll spend on SeaBird and the seismic operation. And finally, we'll have a summary in the end.



If we look at market values by business areas by the end of the quarter estimated on the basis of share prices, Green Minerals constitutes around 67% of the value of the group with SeaBird making up the balance then.



Our mission, I just want to quickly repeat it, to create shareholder value. We intend to build sustainable businesses in 3 ways: start-and-build; buy-and-build; and transform-and-build. Finally, in August, the AGM decided on rebranding from SeaBird into Green