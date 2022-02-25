Feb 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Stale Roar Rodahl - SeaBird Exploration Plc - Executive Chairman
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Fourth Quarter Conference Call for Green Energy Group. My name is Stale Rodahl, I'm the Executive Chairman, and I'm here or at different locations then with our Interim CEO, Finn Atle Hamre; and our CFO, Erik von Krogh.
Before we go on with the presentation, I just want to make some initial remarks. And that is that 27 months ago, SeaBird set out on a major restructuring and cost-cutting effort. We have cut cost by 40%, putting us at the very bottom of the industry cost curve. We have relocated to 1 office, we have reorganized into a project-based organization and we have had some terrific improvement in operating efficiency and uptime following this. Furthermore, we have refinanced our bond loan, and we have scrapped 3 old vessels, thereby high grading our fleet.
Furthermore, we have positioned the company for the green energy transition through starting up Green Minerals, which we are a company that we are really excited about. So in all, when we look back at the last 27 months
Q4 2021 SeaBird Exploration PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...