Q3 2022 GEG Holding Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Stale Roar Rodahl - SeaBird Exploration Plc - Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this third quarter presentation for Green Energy Group. I am here or at different locations then with SeaBird Exploration CEO, Finn Atle Hamre; Stale Monstad , the CEO of Green Minerals; and Sveinung Alvestad, who is the CFO of both companies.



So today, well, as usual, we will give you an update on SeaBird and Green Minerals operational update and some more, but we'll start with a strategic review and capital allocation. So for the beginning of the quarter, that was some start, I would say, as we were ready to put pen to paper just as we enter the third quarter on the sale of the seismic business at the price of more than 100% premium at then prevailing share price, only to see that put on hold. July thus became a really busy month for us, and I am really, really pleased to say that not only did it turn out very busy, but also very successful as we secured a backlog that has created the best visibility in the company's history, we believe, and there is an EBITDA contribution from that backlog,